Deepika Padukone showers love on hubby Ranveer Singh by engaging in online PDA; Details Inside

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle to post a few pictures of him and Deepika Padukone showered love on him in the sweetest way. Take a look.

and are undoubtedly one of the most adored couples in B-town. The two actors met each other on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela and have starred in other popular movies including Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat together. The happy couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como. Over the years, the two have been engaging in online PDA and treating their massive army of fans with mushy content.

Today, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to post a few pictures of him in which he was seen looking away from the camera while donning a plain black t-shirt. Several Bollywood celebrities and fans took to the comments section of the post to shower compliments on the actor’s amazing photos. Even Deepika poured love on the photos in the sweetest way imaginable. Interesting, Deepika hadn’t been that active on the photo and video sharing platform for a while. However, she penned a short and cute message for her hubby under the post. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress wrote, “MINE!” and added a heart emoji.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh would be next seen in Kabir Khan’s sports film 83 alongside Deepika. In the film, he would be embodying the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The actor also has starrer Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone would be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled project alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

