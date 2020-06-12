Deepika Padukone showing off her tennis skills to Roger Federer is a perfect Flashback Friday treat; See Pics

Deepika Padukone is among the popular stars in Bollywood. We stumbled upon some throwback photos of the gorgeous actress on the tennis court with World champion Roger Federer and they are surely going to make you smile.

In Bollywood, there are very few stars who are pros at almost everything. From acting to dancing to singing to sports, only a few stars have been able to prove their mettle in different fields. Speaking of this, popular star is well-known for her acting performances in films like Padmaavat, Chhapaak and many more. Not just this, Deepika also is a talented Badminton player. However, did you know that back in 2014, Deepika shared the tennis court with World Champion Roger Federer?

Yes, while pulling out the archives, we stumbled upon some throwback photos of Deepika playing tennis with Roger back in 2014 at an event. In the photos, the gorgeous star could be seen clad in a black tank top with matching tights and white sneakers. As Deepika smiled and played with the World Tennis Champ, she looked elated. Roger too seems to be enjoying playing tennis with Deepika in the throwback photos. Back in the days, Deepika had joined other celebs for an event where Roger Federer came as well.

The throwback photos surely are a perfect treat for Flashback Friday for all of Deepika’s fans and also give everyone an insight into the star’s many talents. Many of the fans may be amazed to know that Deepika has played Badminton till national level and has also been a state level baseball player as well.

Here are Deepika Padukone’s throwback photos with Roger Federer:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Deepika has been spending time at home with hubby . Often, the two stars shared adorable photos while being together. From cooking to cleaning to working out together, Deepika has been making the most of the lockdown. On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

