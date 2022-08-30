Deepika Padukone shows off her strong red lip game in new pictures but there's a catch

Deepika Padukone fans are quite excited as their favourite star has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. The actress who was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will soon be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and she also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Well, the Piku star never fails to leave her fans entertained with her Instagram post and today too she shared pictures of her.

In the first picture, Deepika Padukone is giving us a closeup of her lips that look amazing with red coloured lipstick on. We can also see a bit of her flawless skin and it appears as if she is wearing black attire. The next picture is a blurred image of her. The actress can be seen laughing with her lipstick smudged around. The Gehraiyaan star has tied her hair in a bun and still looks amazing. Sharing these pictures, Deepika wrote, “How it started v/s How it’s going’ with a lips emoji.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s image:

Recently, the actress made it to the headlines after Ayan Mukerji released a clip of Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor with a voiceover that netizens felt is of Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Deepika Padukone had shared the first look of her highly-anticipated film Pathaan and wrote: "Tadaa! #Pathaan Releasing #25thJanuary in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu!" The poster shows her with a forehead injury and wielding a pistol. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead. Pathaan will hit theatres on the 25th of January, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Apart from this, Deepika will feature next in Fighter, Project K, and The Intern.

