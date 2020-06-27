Deepika Padukone shows us how to get the make up right in this throwback PHOTO & her fans are taking note

The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva are taking note from her on how to ace your make up skills from the throwback picture. Deepika Padukone is known to be a style icon among her fans.

The sultry siren from Bollywood, is seen perfecting her lip colour in this throwback photo of the diva. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress is slaying it in a white t-shirt and denim. The actress looks chic in her stylish outfit as she is perfecting her make up. The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva are taking note from Deepika Padukone on how to ace your make up skills from the throwback picture. The actress is known to be a style diva among her fans and followers. With every outing, the actress puts her best foot forward, when it comes to her fashion statements.

The beautiful actress who featured in films like, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Tamasha will never fail to impress you with her classy outfits. Be it her red carpet look or her airport look, the actress knows how to slay any look. Deepika Padukone, knows exactly how to ace her chic outfits or a cool and casual look. On the work front, Deepika Padukone featured in films like Chhapaak where she portrayed a acid attack survivor's role. The film was helmed by Meghana Gulzar.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photo

The film received a lot of critical acclaim, and the fans and film audiences also gave the film a thundering response. Fans are now looking forward to see the diva on the big screen.

