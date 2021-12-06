Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Panday's untitled film to have an OTT release in 2022?

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday will be soon seen together in a film which is directed by Shakun Batra. The film was in news for a long time. Recently, it was also reported that soon the makers will be announcing the title. A fresh report is coming in that the film will be witnessing a digital release next year. The drama will be released on Amazon Prime Video in January as the report claims.

As mentioned in The Quint, the trailer of the film is expected to release on 5 January on Deepika’s birthday. The decision to release on the digital platform was not unanimous with Deepika having earlier expressed reservations about the decision. If reports are to be believed then the makers have opted for OTT because it is based on an adult theme and also features some intimate scenes between Deepika and Siddhant.

Free Press Journal mentioned that Deepika is playing the role of a fitness trainer in Shakun's film, which is yet to be named. It is based on an adulterous affair, which affects the sisterly connection between Deepika and Ananya's characters.

The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. In August, Deepika had shared behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Ananya and Siddhant from the sets of their upcoming film. In the caption, she had written, "Love, friendship and memories for a lifetime."

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi’s next with Shakun Batra to get a title soon; Reports