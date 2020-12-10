Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi chill over sunshine & breakfast with Shakun Batra before shoot; PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been busy shooting with each other for director Shakun Batra's next. Recently, Siddhant shared photos from their breakfast together before they headed for the shoot.

Over the past few weeks, fans of and Siddhant Chaturvedi have seen them go in and out of the city for shooting their film with Ananya Panday. The untitled film by Shakun Batra is currently being shot in Alibaug and almost every day in the past few weeks, Deepika and Siddhant have been snapped while heading for work. The two stars have been captured boarding a ferry for Alibaug a couple of times and recently, Siddhant shared photos on social media of his time with director Shakun and Deepika.

Taking to his Instagram story, Siddhant dropped photos of him, Shakun and Deepika chilling over breakfast before they left for their shoot for the day. In the photos, Deepika is seen sitting across from Shakun and Siddhant. While they enjoyed, laughed and chilled over a yummy meal, the trio enjoyed the sunshine too. Deepika and Siddhant were seen smiling at each other in the photo and it gave all a glimpse of their bond.

In a photo shared by Shakun, we can see Deepika and Siddhant in conversation with each other. Sharing the photo, Shakun wrote, "Morning with these two @deepikapadukone @siddhantchaturvedi."

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Shakun's film is yet to get a title and the first schedule of the film was shot in Goa in October and the cast returned to Mumbai in November first week. The film also stars Ananya and Dhairya Karwa. It is touted to be a story of complex human relationships. The film is being produced by . Initially, the release date was announced to be February 12, 2021.

