Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi flash 'peace' sign to paps amid shooting for Shakun Batra's film; WATCH

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi were snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai as they were shooting for Shakun Batra's next. Amid this, they were caught candidly standing in the balcony and they acknowledged the paps with a 'peace' sign.

Actress , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday returned to Mumbai prior to Diwali after wrapping up a schedule of Shakun Batra's upcoming film in Goa. Now, it seems they have kicked off shooting in Mumbai, and yesterday, Deepika and Siddhant were snapped in the city together after they shot for a day in the city. Not just this, in the middle of their shoot, Deepika and Siddhant were caught chilling on the balcony by the paparazzi, and what happened next, left fans in awe.

The two co-stars of Shakun's upcoming project, heard the paparazzi shouting to them to pose. Hearing the paps, Deepika flashed a 'peace' sign to them from the balcony. While she kept her head down, behind the balcony's railing, one could catch a glimpse of her smile too. Soon, her co-star Siddhant also joined her and together, they made a 'peace' sign at the paps from the balcony of a building.

The sweet camaraderie between Siddhant and Deepika was also caught in the frame by the paparazzi and the two co-actors could not stop laughing on something. Later, they were snapped together in the car when they were heading home. Even then, Deepika and Siddhant could not stop giggling.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, apart from Deepika and Siddhant, Ananya is also a part of Shakun's film. Reportedly, the film is based on complex human relationships between different people. The film's first schedule was shot in Goa. It is being produced by . Recently, on Diwali, Siddhant held a get together at his house where Deepika, Ananya, and Ishaan Khatter also joined in to celebrate the festival of lights with him. Director Shakun also was also a part of the get-together.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi head home after a shoot in Mumbai

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×