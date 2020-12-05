Deepika Padukone & Siddhant chilling on One Direction's 'Perfect' on the ferry ride is giving us weekend feels

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been spotted all through the week when they headed to Alibaug to shoot Shakun Batra's next. A recent video of Deepika and Siddhant listening to One Direction's number on the boat ride is going viral on social media.

It has been a couple of exciting past few days for 's fans as she has been continuously shooting for Shakun Batra's next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Often, she and Siddhant are spotted leaving the city via ferry rides for Alibaug to shoot there for their upcoming film. The paparazzi surely click the duo as they head to shoot, but at times, the film's crew also gives us a glimpse of the fun they have on the boat ride. And speaking of this, a recent video of Deepika and Siddhant from the ferry ride is breaking the internet.

In a video doing rounds on social media, we get to see Deepika and Siddhant chilling together on the boat ride. Often Siddhant carries his Marshal speakers with him when he heads for the shoot and plays tracks on the ride. In the video too, we get to glimpse of the two stars chilling on the song Perfect by One Direction. The fun video of Deepika and Siddhant chatting up while enjoying the cool breeze is leaving fans excited about their film.

Deepika is seen clad in a white tank top with shorts and sneakers. On the other hand, Siddhant is seen clad in a white tee with jeans and sunglasses.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya have been shooting day in and out for Shakun's film. The film is being touted as a story revolving around complex human relationships. It is produced by . The first schedule was shot in Goa where Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant were present. The initial release date of the film that was announced was February 12, 2021.

