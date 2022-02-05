Deepika Padukone, Siddhant's intimacy class to Ananya Panday's prep, Gehraiyaan BTS video is 'raw & honest'

With just a few days remaining until the release of Gehraiyaan, the makers of the film have released a behind-the-scenes video that features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Shakun Batra. The 3 minutes 51 seconds long video showcases Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya talking about their characters Alisha, Tia, Zain and Karan and how they prepped to step into Shakun's world. Deepika ends the video on a note where she calls the journey as 'raw, vulnerable, honest'.

In the video, we also get the first glimpse of Deepika and Siddhant's intimacy workshop with Dar Ghai. Deepika reveals that when she and Siddhant did the first workshop, Shakun was a part of it. She revealed how she stepped into the skin of Alisha's character and how the workshops that she, Siddhant, Dhairya and Ananya did together helped them in bonding with each other. On the other hand, Ananya also spoke up about how her character of Tia is quite similar to who she is in her real life. Siddhant also shared how for every emotion he had a special song.

Have a look:

Deepika and Ananya also are seen sharing moments behind-the-scenes during the shoot and bonding with each other. We also get a glimpse of a scene where Deepika yells at Karan and asks for some 'empathy'. With each frame in the video, one gets a glimpse of how the characters came together for Gehraiyaan.

So far, the film's two songs Doobey and Gehraiyaan have been hits and fans have been eagerly awaiting the release. The film is helmed by Shakun and backed by Dharma Productions. It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone shares her biggest take away from Gehraiyaan: Have learnt from this film not to judge people