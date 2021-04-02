Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold as she dresses in hues of blue; Wonders if its ‘summer already’

Deepika Padukone, which is working on Shakun Batra’s directorial, is bagging attention with her recent Instagram post.

is an actress who knows the art of acing at everything she does. Give her a task and she will make sure to excel it. Be it a demanding role, her fashion statements, or donning the hat of a producer, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress aces in giving everything her best shot. In fact, Deepika also tops the social media game and never misses to take the internet by a storm by each of her posts.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Bajirao Mastani actress has once again made heads turn with his recent Instagram posts as she shared a stunning pic of herself. In the pic, Deepika looks stunning as she opted for a hue of blue attire. She wore a sky blue coloured dress which she had paired with a royal blue jacket and gorgeous heels. In the caption, the Piku star was seen wondering if the summer had arrived so soon as she wrote, “Summer Already?” Looks like Deepika isn’t a summer girl at all.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s recent Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and is currently working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic The Intern which will also be co-produced by her and has been roped in for Nag Ashwin’s upcoming directorial opposite Prabhas marking her first project with the Baahubali star.

