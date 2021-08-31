Deepika Padukone signs her second Hollywood film; to star in a romantic comedy for STXfilms & Temple Hill

Published on Aug 31, 2021 07:52 AM IST  |  247.1K
   
Deepika Padukone signs her second Hollywood film; to star in a romantic comedy for STXfilms & Temple Hill
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone fans there is a piece of great news for you. The actress is all set to work on yet another Hollywood project. Reportedly, Padukone is set to star in a romantic comedy for STXfilms and Temple Hill and the best part is that the actress would be producing it through her Ka productions banner. 

For the unversed, Temple Hill Production’s Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen might develop the project who were the name behind super hit movies like the Twilight series, The Fault in Our Stars, Love, Simon. Reportedly, this movie will be a sweeping cross-cultural romantic comedy centred around Deepika Padukone. Isaac Klausner is overseeing the project for Temple Hill. 

Commenting on the announcement, Fogelson said, "There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh.” 

 “Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world,” says Deepika Padukone

Deepika had made her English language film debut as the female lead in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. 

ALSO READ: Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Deepika Padukone was not impressed by Ranveer Singh the first time they met?

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments
Anonymous : no one thought you would go so beautiful in life, dear deepika. Your career is successful, you have a beautiful family, your husband loves you enormously. what more can you ask for than much health.
REPLY 0 23 minutes ago
Anonymous : the chance is always with those who are determined and who do not look back. wonderful deepika. I love your career, the whole family, especially you and your husband
REPLY 0 26 minutes ago
Anonymous : Marriage, career go well in the arms of the beautiful Deepika. You shine beautifully Queen of hearts!
REPLY 0 30 minutes ago
Anonymous : Amazing lady,actress,wife,daughter.Best DEEPU !
REPLY 0 32 minutes ago
Anonymous : Ohh so these jealous haters don't know anything about Deepika's upcomming Bollywood movi. For your kind information hater Deepika has already signed 9 movies and this Hollywood movie her 10th upcoming project. Dumbo.
REPLY 0 45 minutes ago
Anonymous : Internet meeting. DEEPIKA IS A QUEEN
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Comgrats Deepika!!! Show ‘em your worth! Shine on queen
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Congrats*
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : QUEEN
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : best deepu
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : If she was married to Ranbir, by now she would have had the baby and be a home maker.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : And RK cries. RS & DP deals with such passionate activities.DEEPVEER forever!
REPLY 0 54 minutes ago
Anonymous : Anonymous ,no longer cries. Deepveer will have children. They know what to do passionately. You sit at their door long with your tongue out. Love your favorite couple raalia. WE LOVE DEEVEER!
REPLY 0 36 minutes ago
Anonymous : Poor RK cries. DEEPVEER went on in life with love and happiness!
REPLY 0 34 minutes ago
Anonymous : Eager to watch movies. When it will release?
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : So basically she has signed herself ??? Lol
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : ha haa.. good one
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Congo Deepu piee.
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Boooorrrriiiinnngggg
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Now she has no work in bollywood so she’s trying her luck in hollywood
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : You’re jealous lol
REPLY 3 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Ohh these jealous haters don't know anything about Dee
REPLY 0 48 minutes ago
Anonymous : Now she has no work in bollywood so she’s trying her luck in hollywood
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : she can’t even speak proper English. Not interested in this flop movie
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : She and her English was a disaster in XXX.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Lol we can see who can speak proper English! She’ll show her worth just wait & watch! You Kangana bots are always up to no good
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : A certain flop
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : A blockbuster
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : YAAH WE KNOW THALAIVI IS SUPERFLOP
REPLY 0 42 minutes ago
Anonymous : Going to Hollywood now because Bollywood is done! She'll get plenty of maal there bro!
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Very good.
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : She was so bad in xxx. She couldn't even mouth the simplest dialogues with that horrible accent. No wonder why Priyanka raced far ahead of her. Priyanka really wiped out the compet
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Wow she is the producer too great!!
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : That’s awesome! She’s so beautiful and talented
REPLY 5 7 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All