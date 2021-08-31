Deepika Padukone signs her second Hollywood film; to star in a romantic comedy for STXfilms & Temple Hill

Deepika Padukone fans there is a piece of great news for you. The actress is all set to work on yet another Hollywood project. Reportedly, Padukone is set to star in a romantic comedy for STXfilms and Temple Hill and the best part is that the actress would be producing it through her Ka productions banner.

For the unversed, Temple Hill Production’s Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen might develop the project who were the name behind super hit movies like the Twilight series, The Fault in Our Stars, Love, Simon. Reportedly, this movie will be a sweeping cross-cultural romantic comedy centred around Deepika Padukone. Isaac Klausner is overseeing the project for Temple Hill.

Commenting on the announcement, Fogelson said, "There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh.”

“Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world,” says

Deepika had made her English language film debut as the female lead in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel.

