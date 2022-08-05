Deepika Padukone & sister Anisha Padukone are all smiles as they relish a meal at a restaurant; PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone is one of the most prominent and celebrated Indian actresses with an acting career spanning more than 15 years. Her career story is a perfect example of an actress who made it big in the movie industry as she started with television commercials, modelling and background dancing, then a role in a Kannada film Aishwarya and then a role in Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path-breaking films like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny and Piku in her illustrious career. Despite being such a giant global movie icon, the actress has always remained rooted. She loves spending time with her family and yesterday night, the actress was papped outside a restaurant in the city with her sister Anisha Padukone.

Deepika Padukone was the chief guest of an event organised by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in association with World Gold Council. The event was all about celebrating those people who made a significant contribution in creating a difference. The high profile event was also attended by Deepika's sister Anisha. After the event was over, the actress, along with her sister, headed to a restaurant in the city to relish a tasty meal. The Chennai Express actress and her sister were sported wearing black casual t-shirts and trousers. The duo graced the shutterbugs with their photos, after which they headed into the restaurant premises. They were seemingly happy as they were meeting each other after a pretty long time.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone getting papped ouside a restaurant in the city:

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale, with an ensemble cast.

