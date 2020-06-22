  1. Home
Deepika Padukone slams paparazzi for sharing, monetising Sushant Singh Rajput's video without family's consent

Deepika Padukone took to social media as she slammed a paparazzi for taking a video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent.
23240 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone slams a paparazzi for sharing a video of Sushant Singh Rajput and family without consent
Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020, and ever since, the internet has been in shock, trying to come to terms with the actor's untimely demise. Meanwhile, a lot is being spoken about online and as it turns out, Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone took notice of a paparazzi video and did not seem very happy about it. While the pap shared the video from his last rites on social media, he went on to write how these images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without his written consent.

Soon after, Deepika went on to write, “Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent?” Well, it looks like she does not agree to the approach here and fans of the actress soon came out in her support and also, in fact, praised her for taking a stand. While this happens to be a post from a couple of days back, it has been doing the rounds on social media only recently.

ALSO READ: When Deepika Padukone chopped off Ranveer Singh's moustache giving him a new look; Watch Video

Meanwhile, ever since Sushant's demise, Deepika has taken upon her to share regular updates on social media about spreading awareness regarding Depression and everything that it is and it isn't. The actress has been a survivor of depression herself and she makes sure to speak about it from time to time and her latest initiative, seems to be just that given how reports suggest that Sushant was suffering from depression.

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Deepika is part of the effort to cover up for bollywood mafia. may be she is worried public interest in sushant singh rajput will expose all the skeletons in Ranveer's closet. Out of respect for Sushant, these people should just shut up and let law enforcement do their work instead of shifting narrative on this murder.

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

What a snake.

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

How about you guys stop hate commemts & show some empathy.

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

what about u monetizing Depression?? isn't that shameful?

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

How about accepting your husband had made his career on Sushant's grave? and he died or killed because of the dirty politics you all been part of?

