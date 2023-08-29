Deepika Padukone slays hula hoop challenge after many attempts in fun VIDEO; Fans ‘missed these reels’-WATCH

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has a strong social media game. She shares the most stunning pictures from her shoots, and also often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life, keeping fans hooked! The Pathaan actress has 75.5 million followers on Instagram alone. In the past, Deepika would frequently post entertaining videos and reels giving fans a sneak peek into her life. It has been a while since the Pathaan actress posted one such reel. Which is why fans were in for a treat as the actress shared a fun video last night, in which she is seen taking up the hula hoop challenge!

Deepika Padukone aces hula hoop challenge in fun video

On Monday night, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to share a reel that shows her playful side. The video shows her hilarious banter with hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori and the actress is seen having with with her crew on the sets. Deepika took a break from the shoot and was seen taking up the hula hoop challenge. The video begins with Yianni saying, "I think that she's a liar," followed by Deepika's shocked face, with melodramatic music playing in the background. The actress is then seen roasting the hairstylist hilariously, after which she takes up the hula hoop challenge. While she fails initially, she aces the hula hoop challenge like a pro after several takes.

Deepika looks absolutely stunning in a black tied-up top, paired with blue denims. Her hair was tied back in a top knot, while she accessorized her look with ear studs. Check out the video below!

Fans react to Deepika Padukone's hula hoop challenge video

Soon after the actress posted the video, her fans dropped comments mentioning that they missed her posting such reels. "Miss these kind of reels from you!!!" wrote one fan, while another one commented, "We really miss this kind of reels Deepu." A third Instagram user wrote, "Yar ye kitni pyarrrriiii haiiii," while another one commented, "How I've missed these reels."

Deepika Padukone on work front

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Pathaan, will have a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which will be released on September 7. She will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, and Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

