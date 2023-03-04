Deepika Padukone slays in denim on denim smile at Mumbai airport today, do not miss her killer smile; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved and stylish actresses in Bollywood. She is a diva and there is no denying this fact. The actress often slays with her fashion game and it becomes the talk of the town. The Piku star recently grabbed all the limelight as she revealed that she will be one of the presenters at the Oscars this year. Indeed, it is a matter of pride! Today, the star was snapped at the Mumbai airport slaying in her casual yet funky attire and to add on was her killer smile.

Deepika Padukone snapped at Mumbai airport

In the video, we can see Deepika Padukone exiting from the Mumbai airport gate looking stylish as ever. She chose to wear an oversized white tee and layered it with a light blue denim jacket that had a splash pattern on it. The actress paired her jacket and tee with similar light blue coloured straight fit denim with folded ends. Deepika completed her look with white sports shoes, open hair, sunglasses, a yellow-coloured sling bag and her beautiful smile.

Check out the video:

Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone being an Oscar presenter

After Deepika Padukone shared the news of her being the presenter at Oscars 2023, everyone including her fans were very happy. Hubby Ranveer Singh immediately took to the comments section to praise his wife and like a proud husband commented with several clap emojis. He is always present to cheer for his wife.

Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Pathaan which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in pivotal roles. She is also busy shooting for Fighter, which will also star Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Deepika also has Nag Ashwin’s Pan-India film Project K alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and others, the official Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan and if this was not enough, she will also be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to attend Oscars 2023 as a presenter: Proud hubby Ranveer Singh REACTS