Deepika Padukone slays in an oversized shirt & denim as she gets spotted at the airport; PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to make heads turn with her fashion game. Be it on social media or in real life, it is always a visual treat for fans to look at her. Well, the actress has been quite busy with her work schedule in the past couple of weeks. But she managed to take out time and head for a romantic vacation with hubby Ranveer Singh to celebrate his birthday. And now it looks like break time is over for Padukone as she was spotted jetting off to an undisclosed location yet again.

Deepika Padukone’s airport look

In the pictures, we can see Deepika Padukone looking her stylish best in casual attire. She wore a white-coloured oversized long shirt and layered it with a white-coloured sweater long top. Deepika paired it with blue loose denim that she paired with white coloured sports shoes. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress tied a ponytail and covered her face with a white mask. She carried a bag on her shoulder and waved at the paps.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s pictures:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Talking about Deepika Padukone's professional career, she was last seen in the direct-to-digital release Gehraiyaan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Next, the actress will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale.

