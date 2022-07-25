Deepika Padukone slays in white jumpsuit as she gets clicked outside Manish Malhotra’s house; PICS

Deepika Padukone was spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s house a few moments back. The actress created quite the buzz today as she shared a new poster featuring herself from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. And now, Deepika was clicked as she left celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s residence in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai.

A few moments back, Deepika Padukone was spotted and photographed by the paparazzi outside Manish’s house in Bandra. In the pictures, the Gehraiyaan actress can be seen donning a plain white jumpsuit. She also wore a pair of matching white sneakers. She maintained the monotone look like a total boss lady as she also wore a white mouth mask. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, and she carried a brown handbag with her. She also wore makeup, and her kohled eyes accentuated the outfit further. Deepika was clicked as she made her way from Manish Malhotra’s residence to her car.

Earlier today, Deepika shared a new poster of her upcoming film Pathaan. In the poster, she could be seen holding a gun and firing a bullet. The Siddharth Anand actioner will mark her fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. It also features John Abraham in a key role. Pathaan will hit theatres on the 25th of January, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared posters of Deepika and wrote, “Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @TheJohnAbraham| #SiddharthAnand | @yrf| #6MonthsToPathaan.”

Apart from Pathaan, Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas. Deepika also has the Hindi remake of The Intern in the pipeline, where she will share screen space with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

