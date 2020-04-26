Deepika Padukone smiles the brightest as she gets on a video call with her BFFs for a virtual birthday wish

Deepika Padukone has our attention with her social media once again. Have a look at her photo video calling her best friends.

Technology has been a saving grace for all of us with the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, isn't it? Right from celebrating special occasions to keeping in touch with all those people who live far away, this time has been testing for all of us and yet, we manage to make the most of it. And well, social media is quite the right place to keep up with what everyone has been doing and so, we came across 's social media post with her BFFs.

Turns out, the actress is celebrating her best friend's birthday with another of her best friends, and thanks to video calls, they all could get together on it. Deepika reshared the photo from a friend of hers and we cannot help but notice that smile on her face. Everyone sure seems to be elated even though being far apart. None the less, what matters is all of them have managed to get together at the same time and definitely look happy and pumped up.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak co-starring Vikrant Massey. The actress was hailed for her role in the film, however, it did not make big numbers as far as the box office is concerned. In fact, the actress also has an interesting line up of films ahead, however, things are rather bleak as far as the entertainment industry is concerned given the ongoing lockdown and the chances of its extension.

