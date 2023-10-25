Deepika Padukone-Sonam Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra: Iconic Koffee With Karan episodes to watch before season 8 begins

Koffee With Karan, one of the most popular celebrity chat shows, is returning with season 8, and we can’t keep calm! The first episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 is all set to premiere on October 26, and power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will grace the KWK couch together. This season promises to bring in new celebrity pairings for entertainment-packed episodes. Though the show has a new look, all the things that compelled the viewers to tune in for every episode will still remain.

The show gained popularity over the years due to the headlines it used to generate about rumored celebrity couples, candid moments revealing professional rivalries or regrets, and so on. Over the previous seven seasons of Koffee With Karan, the viewers were treated to some memorable episodes. Rewatching these episodes would be the best warm-up before heading into the new season. As for those who never got to watch the past episodes, rest assured that it will be an absolute treat!

8 most iconic Koffee With Karan episodes to binge-watch before season 8 begins

Without further ado, here’s looking at some of the most iconic Koffee With Karan episodes over the years!

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Priyanka Chopra

The list of the best Koffee With Karan episodes is never complete without mentioning Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s episodes. The two divas appeared together during episode 19 of Koffee With Karan season 6, and it was an absolute treat for every Bollywood fan! For the unversed, before appearing together, the two ladies had passed sassy, snarky remarks on one another in past seasons.

During season 3, Kareena appeared with Saif Ali Khan, and she mockingly asked where Priyanka got her accent from. Meanwhile, Priyanka was featured in another episode of the same season, and when asked about Bebo’s remark, she replied, “I get my accent from the same place her boyfriend gets it from.” Both Priyanka and Kareena were shown their past clips when they appeared together in season 6, and their reaction was priceless!

Deepika Padukone-Sonam Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s unfiltered, spontaneous chat is what makes this episode so interesting! The ladies graced Koffee With Karan together during season 3, and they absolutely did not hold back their sass. From talking about Ranbir Kapoor to sharing their thoughts about actresses who went under the knife- Sonam and Deepika made revelations that garnered a lot of attention.

Sonam and Deepika delivered some major burns during the episode, and even though it aired in 2010, it remains one of the most memorable episodes of Koffee With Karan.

Bipasha Basu-Lara Dutta

We can all agree that the first few seasons of Koffee With Karan were extremely entertaining, especially because celebrities were at their unfiltered best. One such episode that stands out from season 1, is the one in which Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta appeared together. From talking about their then-relationships to reacting to Ameesha Patel’s controversial statements against them, Bipasha and Lara were quick, candid, and outspoken during the episode.

Lara and Bipasha’s episode originally premiered in 2005. This is easily one of the most underrated yet iconic episodes of Koffee With Karan that you must binge-watch before the new season premieres.

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan

No conversation with Shah Rukh Khan can ever be boring, and King Khan has proved it time and again with his several appearances on this chat show. SRK graced the Koffee With Karan couch during season 5, with his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt. The episode had some hilarious moments that left us in splits. While Alia talked about her personal life and shared screen space with SRK in Dear Zindagi, King Khan had a number of witty, hilarious moments that live in our heads rent-free!

Apart from the funny moments, Shah Rukh also gave some pertinent advice to Alia Bhatt and other young actors during the episode. He was also seen reading out the recipe for butter chicken in a sensuous voice, and it’s unmissable!

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan

The highlight of this episode from season 4 of Koffee With Karan was Alia Bhatt’s goof-up when asked who the President of India was. Watching Alia confidently give the wrong answer left Sidharth and Varun in splits! For obvious reasons, this episode remains one of the most memorable ones.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

The dynamic duo Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh discussed everything right from love and relationships to loneliness and more. Their dance on Chikni Chameli is unmissable!

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan came together on Koffee With Karan season 6, and the star kid left us mighty impressed with her prompt, witty answers.

Which of these Koffee With Karan episodes are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments below!

