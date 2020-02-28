Deepika Padukone speaks up on journalist's statement about Ranveer Singh's money in films produced by her

Deepika Padukone talks about the episode where she was asked about Ranveer Singh putting money into her production and films. The actress has spoken about it once again and here's what she has to say.

added a new feather to her cap with film Chhapaak. While the movie sure deal with a rather delicate concept of acid attacks, the movie was received well by fans, but did not do very well in terms of the numbers. The movie's press conference saw a journalist talk about how this is 'ghar ki baat' since she might have used 's money, however, the actress was quick to answer that it is her money that she has invested after all.

And now, during an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about this episode, Deepika went on to say how she understands the several things there are to this statement, one of which is to look for a sensation headline. Meanwhile, she also added how the other thing is the deep-rooted understanding that a woman can be, or rather cannot be financially independent. She highlighted the fact how it is always assumed that a woman is dependent on a male counterpart, could be a father, a husband, or a life partner.

The actress further went on to add how over the years, there are certain jobs that have been associated with men and it is assumed that only men can do these jobs, which is why she thinks that this question has multiple layers to it and how it could be a thing of one's understanding, or simply the fact that women cannot be financially independent. She concluded by saying that it ended up being a layered question without actually meaning it.

