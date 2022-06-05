Deepika Padukone spends a lazy Sunday; Don't miss her quirky caption

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to leave her fans stunned with the pictures and videos that she posts on social media. Well, she has been grabbing all the eyeballs recently with her looks from the Cannes Film festival 2022. But today, the actress shared quite an interesting picture of her taking a nap. It seems the actress is taking her much needed break from the hectic schedule she has had in the past couple of days, But what grabbed our attention was her caption which proves she has a great sense of humour.

In the picture, we can see Deepika Padukone lying on the bed. She has covered her face with an eye mask and has her blanket pulled up to her mouth to cover her face partially. Her hair is tied and looks messy while she is sleeping peacefully. Her eye mask had ‘slow down’ written on it and Deepika in her caption wrote, “That’s what she said…#sunday #snooze.” This caption proves her wit and sense of humour and we bet it will leave you in splits.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s picture:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting projects in the pipeline. Deepika is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan which also stars John Abraham in the lead. Besides, Deepika will also be seen sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. She will also be working on the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. Deepika will also be seen collaborating with Prabhas for the first time in Nag Ashwin’s Project K.

