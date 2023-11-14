Deepika Padukone spills about coping with nepotism early in her career: ‘It existed then, it exists now’

Deepika Padukone has carved her path in the Hindi film industry since her remarkable debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan. With each career move marked by boldness and bravery, she has now risen to the ranks of the industry's top actresses. In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, the Pathaan star candidly discusses the pressures of navigating an industry rife with nepotism as an outsider.

Deepika Padukone asserts that nepotism was a reality in the past, is present today, and will persist in the future

In a recent interview, when questioned about how she confronted the insecurities prevalent among insiders, Deepika Padukone responded with a straightforward, "I had no choice." She further elaborated, "When you were an outsider 15 or 20 years ago, there was no other option. It’s an uphill task for any individual trying to make a mark in a field or profession that their parents don’t come from. The fact that we’ve started to articulate things like nepotism is a new trend. It existed then, it exists now and it will continue to exist. That was my reality.”

As the actress recounted her journey of navigating a new city without the support of family or friends, she celebrated her triumph over the challenges. Reflecting on the past, she revealed the multifaceted nature of her struggles, encompassing both professional and personal aspects. Being a teenager in a new city, entering a new industry without familiar faces, she had to handle not only her professional responsibilities but also personal necessities like meals and transportation, often carrying her own bags. Despite the hardships, she never viewed it as a burden. The Tamasha star also disclosed that during her rides back home, she used to sleep, causing concern for her mother. However, looking back on those days, she commends herself, saying, "Not bad, girl! You did this, and you did it on your own."

Deepika Padukone's work front

As of 2023, Deepika has achieved significant success with two blockbuster hits, Pathaan and Jawan. Looking ahead to 2024, she is set to kick off the year with Siddharth Anand's Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Following this, she will feature in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller, Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Additionally, Deepika is part of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, scheduled for release in cinemas during the Independence Day weekend.