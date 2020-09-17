  1. Home
Deepika Padukone spoils herself with a movie post pack-up of Shakun Batra’s film; Here’s her recommendation

On the work front Deepika Padukone will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and Shakun Batra’s untitled film
Deepika Padukone, as we speak, is shooting in Goa for Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and thanks to social media, this Cocktail actress gave us a glimpse into her post-pack up life. Yes, , Deepika took her Instagram stories to recommend a movie for her fans. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a poster of the film- The Glass Castle, which is a 2005 memoir by Jeannette Walls and this is not the first time that Deepika had given us a movie recos because ever since the lockdown, Deepika Padukone has been sharing movie recos for her fans and we are totally taking notes.  

While Deepika is spoiling herself with a movie marathon post pack-up, she also shared a video on Instagram wherein she has talked about her journey as an actor and her emotional struggles on the National Geographic show, Mega Icons. In the teaser, which will also feature her actor husband Ranveer Singh and Cocktail director Imtiaz Ali, Deepika talks about how the 2012 film Cocktail brought about a massive change in her career. “I think my being shy came in the way of me. Just allowing myself and freeing myself in front of the camera, I think Cocktail allowed me that experience for the first time of truly being vulnerable in front of the camera. And once I felt that joy and that high, there was no stopping after that,” shared the actress.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s 83 and reports suggest that Deepika Padukone will be seen reuniting with SRK in a film, however, there has been no official confirmation on the same. 

