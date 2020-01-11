Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is tax free in Rajasthan as well after Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Deepika and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is now tax-free in Rajasthan. The movie also receieved tax exemption in MP and Chhattisgarh.

Deepika and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is now tax-free in Rajasthan. The government of Rajasthan announced the same recently. Aside from Rajasthan, the movie was also declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Speaking of the movie, the same is helmed by Meghna Gulzar, who is best known for her works such as Talvar and Raazi. It is co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios and has marked Deepika’s production debut. The drama is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi who was attacked in the year 2005 when she was 15 then.

As per reports, after exempting Chhapak from the entertainment tax, the Madhya Pradesh government also announced that will be honored during IIFA Award. The awards ceremony will be hosted in the state. Bhopal and Indore will be venues for the awards ceremony which will be held in March. Former Bihar culture minister Shiv Chandra Ram also urged the state government to make the movie tax-free across the state as well. Ram said, "Deepika Padukone is one of our leading actresses and she deserves a salute for having the guts to play a de-glamorized role, based on a real-life incident. Acid attacks have been a social menace and the movie sends a very important message. The government must follow the examples of states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the film should be made tax-free in Bihar."

