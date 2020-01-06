Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak's star studded premiere to be attended by the acid attack survivors

A star-studded premiere of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak will be held on January 8 in Mumbai which will be attended by the acid-attack survivors who have played their part in the film.

Chhapaak starring and Vikrant Massey had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. The first look and trailer of the movie piqued the audience's interest even more. With just a few days left for the film to hit the theatres, Deepika is not leaving any stone unturned and is going all out for the film's promotions. Yesterday, on her birthday, the actress travelled to Lucknow to celebrate her special day with acid attack survivors. Joining Deepika was her director Meghana Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey.

And today Mumbai Mirror reported that a star-studded premiere will be held on January 8 in Mumbai and will see the acid-attack survivors who have played their part in the film. Laxmi Agarwal, Jeetu Sharma, Ritu Saini, Bala Prajapati and Kunti Soni are the acid attack survivors who have acted in the film and will be attending the premiere with other stars. It will indeed be a proud moment for the girls to see themselves on the big screen. Talking about the film, DP had said, "People are saying that we have taken a big risk, but I don't think of this (film) as a risk. It is something that she (the film's director Meghna Gulzar) has lived with for so many years. As a human being and a director, she was ready to tell the story. She came to me with it and I instantly said yes to the film, so there hasn't been over-thinking or over-processing. I think whatever we have done to make this film was done very instantly and instinctively, and with a lot of heart. We want people to receive this film the way we have made it."

The movie directed by Meghna Gulzar is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika started shooting for Chhapaak in New Delhi and the shoot was wrapped up on June 4th, 2019. Chhapaak marks Deepika's debut as a producer. It is all set to hit the screens on 10th January 2020.

