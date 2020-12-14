Deepika Padukone starrer The Intern to go on floors next year; Rishi Kapoor to be replaced by a new actor?

As per the latest reports, Deepika Padukone starrer The Intern is likely to go on floors in mid-2021. It is further reported that the makers are looking for a new actor to replace Rishi Kapoor.

is definitely one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood as she is having back-to-back five films in her kitty. One of them is the Indian remake of The Intern. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced a year ago. The Piku star announced the same on her social media handle and wrote, “Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern A 2021 release!”

The film is currently said to be in the pre-production stage. The stunning diva will be reprising Anne Hathway's role in the same while late actor was supposed to play Robert De Niro's character. As per the latest development, it is being said that the film will reportedly go on floors in mid-2021. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, it is said that the makers of the upcoming film are currently looking for another veteran actor to fill up the place of Rishi Kapoor. As per the leading daily, Deepika will begin the shooting towards the middle of next year.

Earlier, while sharing her excitement over the film, the Padmaavat star had told PTI that The Intern is an “intimate, and relationship-driven film that is set in and around the workplace.” She added that she cannot wait to begin the journey. The news wire quoted her saying, “I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey.” Deepika is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Pathan with and Nag Ashwin's Mahabharat with Prabhas in the pipeline.

