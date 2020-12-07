Deepika Padukone on starring in Shakun Batra's film: It's fantastic to work with someone who is so brilliant

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra's untitled film. In a recent chat, the star shared her take on being a part of Shakun's film and expressed her excitement over it.

Over the past few days, , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday have been seen going in and out of Mumbai via ferry rides to shoot for Shakun Batra's film. While the film is yet to receive a title, Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya seem to be extremely excited about it and that often shows up in their social media posts. Deepika, who was last seen in Chhapaak, will be teaming up with the Kapoor & Sons director for the first time and in a recent chat, she shared her experience of working with him so far.

In a chat with HT City, Deepika said that she feels it's great to work with a 'brilliant' director like Shakun. She explained how Shakun knows how to get acting out of his cast and that his process is such that helps the actors to grow. She said that she could not have asked for more as she expressed elation on being a part of the project that was kicked off with a shoot in Goa a few months back. The actress has been seen with Siddhant on ferry rides to Alibaug as they head to shoot there.

Sharing her thoughts on being a part of Shakun's directorial, Deepika said, "It's fantastic to work with someone like Shakun who is just so brilliant. The whole process of the way he directs and the way he gets things out of you as an actor is something that helps us actors really thrive & that's what we look forward to. So honestly, I really couldn't have asked for more."

Meanwhile, the film's shoot is going on in Alibaug and recently, when Siddhant, Deepika were chilling on the ferry ride, their fun video went viral on social media. The film's first schedule was shot in Goa with Siddhant, Deepika and Ananya. The film is touted to be a relationship drama that is centered around complex bonds. It is being produced by . It was initially announced that it will release on February 12, 2021.

