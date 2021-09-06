Deepika Padukone stuns in a yellow ethereal avatar as she drops gorgeous PICS in a saree

is one of the most active social media stars. ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress often shares pictures from her personal and professional life on Instagram for her millions of fans. Deepika’s fashion sense has always been ahead of the curve. On Sunday, Deepika took to Instagram and shared some wonderful pictures from her latest glamorous photoshoot, where she can be seen sporting the traditional look in an ethereal yellow and green saree. She accessorized her attire with statement earrings. With her hair tied to a bun, she looked mesmerizing.

Deepika Padukone is one of the busiest actresses working currently in Hindi cinema. She has recently signed up for a Hollywood production, which will be a cross country culture romantic comedy. Deepika will be seen alongside in the much-awaited and yet announced ‘Pathan’. Deepika will reportedly be doing a lot of stunt work in Pathan. She will also be starring in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’. Amitabh Bachchan will be starring alongside Deepika and playing the role which Robert DeNiro played in the original film. Earlier the film was supposed to be with in the leading part.



Deepika has recently wrapped up Shakun Batra’s directorial. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika is playing the leading part in director Nag Ashwin’s next mega-budget venture which also stars superstar Prabhas. Amitabh Bachchan is also playing an integral part in the film. Deepika will also be seen alongside husband in the upcoming sports drama ‘83’, where she will be playing Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.

