Deepika Padukone sums up her feelings about working on Project K with Prabhas, Nag Ashwin in 3 words; Find Out

Actress Deepika Padukone has been in the headlines lately as she kicked off her ambitious project with Prabhas and Nag Ashwin recently. Tentatively titled Project K, Deepika and Prabhas will headline it with Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. While the first schedule recently took place in Hyderabad, Deepika's fans are excited to know about her feeling of working with Prabhas and Nag Ashwin. In a recent chat, Deepika summed up her feelings about working in Project K in 3 words.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra from Film Companion, Deepika shared that she is 'nervous, excited and curious' to be working with Nag Ashwin and Prabhas. She further shared that the film is a VFX heavy project and that she will have to shoot in a different language other than Hindi. However, she said that she is excited about embarking upon a new journey with Prabhas and Nag Ashwin. Deepika also revealed why she is nervous about working on the massive project.

I’m just curious, excited and nervous. This is what I'm feeling right now. Deepika Padukone

Talking about it, Deepika said, "I am nervous because I feel like yes when the camera rolls, it will feel like familiar territory. I haven’t worked with Prabhas before; I haven't worked with Nag before; I'm also going to have to do this in a different language apart from doing this in Hindi. So, there's a lot of these things. Plus it's a VFX heavy film. There's a lot of VFX effects. So, even just the character, the world, all of it is so new. I’m just curious, excited and nervous. This is what I'm feeling right now. I'm excited because this is a new journey we are embarking upon, I'm nervous because it's unknown but I'm also excited."

Meanwhile, on the last day of the first schedule of Project K recently, Prabhas treated Deepika to delicious treats from home. The actress had shared a glimpse of it on her social media handle. Fans of Prabhas, Deepika are excited about them working together in the massive project. The film will be a multilingual film.

