Deepika Padukone surprised Ranveer Singh on first day of ‘The Big Picture’; Here's how

Published on Oct 15, 2021 07:26 PM IST  |  27K
   
Deepika Padukone surprised Ranveer Singh on first day of ‘The Big Picture’; Here's how
Deepika Padukone surprised Ranveer Singh on first day of ‘The Big Picture’; Here's how
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh is making headlines and is grabbing all the limelight these days and for a good reason, we have to say. The actor is all set to step into the shoes of a TV host with his upcoming quiz show The Big Picture. Well, we have already been looking at the promos that have gone live on the channel and we bet fans are quite excited to witness the premiere episode. But, on the first day of the shoot Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone surprised the actor in the sweetest way ever and that is melting our hearts. 

They say true companions always cheer for one another and have each other's back. And, this was witnessed during the first day of the shoot of COLORS' upcoming quiz show 'The Big Picture'. As effervescent actor Ranveer Singh gears up for his TV debut, his loving wife, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone surprised him with flowers and a handwritten note. Singh narrates, "On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show”. 

Earlier Ranveer confessed how Deepika has been a support system to him since the beginning and even gave him tips to host this quiz show. The show has become the talk of the town since its announcement. It is currently the most awaited quiz show on Indian television as it also makes the debut of the actor.

'DeepVeer' continue to give us some solid couple goals! Are you ready to watch Ranveer's exuberant energy and charm on your TV screens?

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh and his mother make for a stylish ‘mom son’ duo as they arrive at airport

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments
Anonymous : Mrs. and Mr. Singh the expression of the couple made for each other
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : "We love each other very much" - the motto of the couple made in heaven, DeepVeer!
REPLY 2 14 hours ago
Anonymous : ranveer & deepika, a strong, united, beautiful team and full of unconditional support for each other
REPLY 3 16 hours ago
Anonymous : Two souls full of love Dp with RS, it's absolutely magical.
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : great family, great chemistry, total love.
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : the golden pair of love DP & RS.
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : The greatest pleasure is love, RS with DP.
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPIKA & RANVEER is the gift of my life!
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepika, you are a wonderful actress, an example daughter, an amazing wife and a beautiful lady!
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : wonderful deepveer
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : The poem of eternal love. DeepVeer!
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepveer is definitely one couple of eternal love, unique and strongly intertwined!
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPVEER love couple!
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : My happiness is called Deepika and Ranveer
REPLY 2 17 hours ago
Anonymous : RS&DP ,special couple of love.
REPLY 2 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Super Love .Beautiful DEEPIKA & RANVEER!
REPLY 2 17 hours ago
Anonymous : wonderful family,great love,best chemistry.only RS & DP
REPLY 2 17 hours ago
Anonymous : forever love deepika and ranveer
REPLY 2 17 hours ago
Anonymous : sweet deepveer
REPLY 2 17 hours ago
Anonymous : amazing couple deepveer
REPLY 2 17 hours ago
Anonymous : hot dp & rs
REPLY 2 17 hours ago
Anonymous : beautiful wife and husband
REPLY 2 17 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All