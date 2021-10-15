Deepika Padukone surprised Ranveer Singh on first day of ‘The Big Picture’; Here's how

Ranveer Singh is making headlines and is grabbing all the limelight these days and for a good reason, we have to say. The actor is all set to step into the shoes of a TV host with his upcoming quiz show The Big Picture. Well, we have already been looking at the promos that have gone live on the channel and we bet fans are quite excited to witness the premiere episode. But, on the first day of the shoot Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone surprised the actor in the sweetest way ever and that is melting our hearts.

They say true companions always cheer for one another and have each other's back. And, this was witnessed during the first day of the shoot of COLORS' upcoming quiz show 'The Big Picture'. As effervescent actor Ranveer Singh gears up for his TV debut, his loving wife, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone surprised him with flowers and a handwritten note. Singh narrates, "On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show”.

Earlier Ranveer confessed how Deepika has been a support system to him since the beginning and even gave him tips to host this quiz show. The show has become the talk of the town since its announcement. It is currently the most awaited quiz show on Indian television as it also makes the debut of the actor.

'DeepVeer' continue to give us some solid couple goals! Are you ready to watch Ranveer's exuberant energy and charm on your TV screens?

