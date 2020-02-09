Deepika Padukone swears to be with hubby Ranveer Singh in ‘sunshine & rain’ and this picture is a proof

Deepika Padukone, who is currently holidaying with Ranveer Singh during Valentine’s Week, has shared a beautiful picture from the vacation and it is winning the hearts.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and all the couples across the world are making their special plans to celebrate this festival of love. As expected, the Bollywood lovebirds have also their plans for this special day. Joining the league, power couple and have flown to an undisclosed destination for their Valentine’s Day celebration. While all eyes on social media to get a glimpse of DeepVeer’s exotic vacation, the Chhapaak actress has been teasing the fans with random pictures for their holiday.

But this time, Deepika’s recent picture is winning hearts as it has come with a heartwarming promise for husband Ranveer Singh. The Bajirao Mastani actress shared a picture of two grey coloured umbrellas kept one over the other on a wooden table and vowed to be a with her man in thick and thin and in sunshine and rain come what may. Deepika wrote, “come sunshine or rain... #his&hers #vacation.” Interestingly, she had earlier posted a picture of two pairs of slippers on the sand and captioned it, “I will always lean on you to show me the way... #his&hers #vacation.”

Take a look at Ranveer and Deepika’s recent picture from their vacation:

Although DeepVeer has taken an oath not to share the picture from their vacation, these subtle glimpses from the holiday speak volumes about the gala time they are having together.

Meanwhile, the couple will soon begin the promotions of Kabir Khan directorial ’83. The movie, which chronicles the glorious journey of Indian cricket team during the 1983 World Cup, will mark Ranveer and Deepika’s first movie post their wedding in 2018. ’83 will be releasing on April 10, 2020 and will be co-produced by Deepika.

