Deepika Padukone switches from comfy to hot in a split second, leaves fans impressed with her ‘savage move’

When it comes to sartorial picks, it is a well-known fact that Deepika Padukone loves to experiment with unique silhouettes and textures. For casual dressing, however, the actor prioritises comfort over all else—oversized shirts, roomy trousers, and cosy sweatshirts hold top-drawer status in Padukone’s wardrobe. Recently, once again the Padamaavat star showed how to slay in comfy and glamorous in just a split second.

On Saturday, Deepika shared a unique reel video on her Instagram that sees her switching from comfy to hot in just a blink of an eye. In the first few frames of the clip, Deepika Padukone can be seen donning a spotless white sweatshirt that is paired with matching comfy trousers. However, after a few seconds, she made a strong case for utilitarian fashion as she slayed in a pair of brown leather pants with upturned ankles. A black bralette topped with a white shirt featuring balloon sleeves and a pair of black pumps rounded off her second look. While captioning the clip, Deepika Padukone said, “Walk it, like I talk it!”

Click HERE to watch the video

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. Fans also went on to shower her post with sweet compliments hailing her as ‘beautiful’ and ‘goregous’. While one fan hailed the video as a ‘savage move’, another wrote, ‘Pretty much nailed it’.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of 83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh. She will also be a part of Shakun Batra’s yet untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. In addition to this, rumour mills has it that the shooting of her actioner Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan will also commence soon.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh is in love with Deepika Padukone’s ethnic look for Diwali celebrations and it has our heart too