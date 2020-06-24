  1. Home
Deepika Padukone takes another step towards mental health awareness; Talks about suicide prevention

Deepika Padukone took to social media as she gets talking about suicide prevention in conversation with experts. The actress has done this in an attempt to spread mental health awareness.
Deepika Padukone has actively taken efforts to spread awareness about mental health and in light of Sushant Singh Rajput's recent death, everyone has been talking about it. For someone who has been a survivor of depression and also makes efforts to raise a voice against the same through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, the actress has now shared a video from her conversation with mental health experts - Dr Shyam Bhat and Dr Soumitra Pathare.

She took to social media to share the video and wrote, “While I embarked on this journey more than 5 years ago, recent tragic events have made us all realise that now more than ever, we need to prioritize mental health & intensify our focus on #SuicidePrevention." In the video, the actress is seen talking about the reason behind suicide and what leads to the decision. The experts also highlight how suicides are most prevalent in people between the age of 15-25 and further spoke about how they can be prevented, among other things.

Check out Deepika Padukone's conversation here:

Meanwhile, Deepika has also been sharing some statues on her social media feed in an attempt to talk more openly about depression and everything that it is as well as everything it is not. This activity of hers came after Sushant's tragic death and she shared a couple of posts about depression.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone slams paparazzi for sharing, monetising Sushant Singh Rajput's video without family's consent

Credits :Youtube

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Venomous cold snake. Shame.

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Depression is Dhanda karti hai..snake!

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

you are disgusting

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Depression ki dukaan band kar apni

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

I dont believe it was a suicide. Even it was, you and your elite gang drove him to it. So STFU peddler.

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Cold hearted snake.

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Cold heartless woman.

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

This woman is cold AF. She doesn't realize it wasn't a suicide..

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Cant stand this snake anymore.

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Depression is Dhanda karti hai..shameless creature

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

It was a f***ing murder you shameless peddler of depression. Abhorrent!

