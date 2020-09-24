Deepika Padukone takes charter flight to Mumbai after getting summoned by NCB in drugs case: Reports

As Deepika Padukone has been summoned by NCB, the actress has cut short her Goa shooting and has taken a charter flight to reach Mumbai.

has been making the headlines these days for a not so good reason. After all, the actress’ name has been dragged in the highly investigated drug nexus case. According to media reports, the Bajirao Mastani actress has been named in the case along with , Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. And while the actress has been on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Deepika has been summoned by the agency to record a statement in the case.

And now as per a recent update, the actress has taken a charter flight from Goa to Mumbai after getting summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. As per Times Now, Deepika will be accompanied by her husband on her way to Mumbai and the couple will arrive in the city in the evening. While there were reports that Deepika will be appearing before the agency tomorrow, as per ANI, she has submitted to join the investigation on September 26. For the uninitiated, Deepika was in Goa to begin shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled movie. She will be sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time in the movie. In fact, the team had reached Goa a couple of days ago and was excited to begin shooting.

Deepika Padukone has submitted to join the investigation on 26th September. Rakul Preet Singh and Karishma Prakash will be joining the investigation tomorrow: Narcotics Control Bureau — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about the Bollywood drugs nexus, apart from Deepika, Rakul, Shraddha and Sara have also been summoned by the NCB in the case. While Rakul will be visiting the agency office on September 25, Shraddha and Sara will be appearing before the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 26 for questioning.

Also Read: After NCB sends summon, Deepika Padukone expected to reach Mumbai on a charter plane from Goa today afternoon?

Share your comment ×