  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone takes charter flight to Mumbai after getting summoned by NCB in drugs case: Reports

As Deepika Padukone has been summoned by NCB, the actress has cut short her Goa shooting and has taken a charter flight to reach Mumbai.
25112 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 08:09 pm
Deepika Padukone takes charter flight to Mumbai after getting summoned by NCB in drugs caseDeepika Padukone takes charter flight to Mumbai after getting summoned by NCB in drugs case: Reports
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Deepika Padukone has been making the headlines these days for a not so good reason. After all, the actress’ name has been dragged in the highly investigated drug nexus case. According to media reports, the Bajirao Mastani actress has been named in the case along with Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. And while the actress has been on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Deepika has been summoned by the agency to record a statement in the case.

And now as per a recent update, the actress has taken a charter flight from Goa to Mumbai after getting summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. As per Times Now, Deepika will be accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh on her way to Mumbai and the couple will arrive in the city in the evening. While there were reports that Deepika will be appearing before the agency tomorrow, as per ANI, she has submitted to join the investigation on September 26.  For the uninitiated, Deepika was in Goa to begin shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled movie. She will be sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time in the movie. In fact, the team had reached Goa a couple of days ago and was excited to begin shooting.

Meanwhile, talking about the Bollywood drugs nexus, apart from Deepika, Rakul, Shraddha and Sara have also been summoned by the NCB in the case. While Rakul will be visiting the agency office on September 25, Shraddha and Sara will be appearing before the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 26 for questioning.

Also Read: After NCB sends summon, Deepika Padukone expected to reach Mumbai on a charter plane from Goa today afternoon?

Credits :Times Now/ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Ranveer flew to Goa to be with his wife in this difficult time and where is QuadFather ? So called Nawab ? He should take Kareena’s surname and call himself Saif Kapoor. Disgusting family.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

NCB officials so star stuck they are using excuse to have them with them

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement