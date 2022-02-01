Deepika Padukone takes a hilarious dig at Ananya Panday over phone habits: PM hai, duniya chalati hai

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and their Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra came together for a fun chat and made some revelations about each other. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the trio were asked to name the person who used their phone in between shots. Without a hitch, both Deepika and Shakun pointed their fingers at Ananya.

Ananya came to her defence and said, "I also work on my phone." To which Deepika laughed and took a hilarious dig at her, "PM hai, duniya chalati hai (She is the PM, she runs the world)," said DP. Director Shakun wasn't far behind, as he chimed in and said, "Pura Insta inhi pe chal raha hai (The entire Instagram is working due to her)."

That's not all, Deepika and Shaku also pulled Ananya's leg while talking about the cast who cracked up during intense scenes. Pointing towards Ananya, Deepika said, , "Ananya is the most likely to laugh."

Shakun Batra had more to add as he went on to explain a particular shoot day. The director said, "This is absolutely true. We were filming the last scene of the film and it was also the last day of the shoot. Here, Ananya is laughing in the shot which was of a serious scene. I told her after the scene 'I'm looking at the wide shot and you're laughing'. And she's like 'I was laughing for the take' and I said 'You can't be laughing for the take because it's a serious scene'."

He further teased Ananya, "And then she's trying to justify that 'No, no I was acting' and I was like 'Don't lie'. Because she's just not laughing in the take but repeatedly laughing looking at the crew. So that was going on, very unprofessional," Shakun said.

Gehraiyaan is set to release on 11 February.

