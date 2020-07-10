Deepika Padukone takes us down the memory lane as she shares perfect ‘Flashback Friday’ pic from school days

Deepika Padukone gives her fans a special treat as she shares a throwback picture from her younger days.

has been a true blue social media queen who made our COVID 19 lockdown a little bearable with interesting posts on social media. In fact, she made sure to treat her fans with beautiful throwback pics and it was a real treat for the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory of sharing throwback pics from her younger days, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress has shared another irresistible throwback as she took us down the memory lane to give some ‘flashback Friday’ vibes.

In the picture, Deepika was seen travelling in a bus along with a group of friends and it seems the picture was clicked during her school days. Dressed in a white t-shirt, the diva was looking pretty and it looks like she hasn’t aged a day ever since. In the picture, the Bajirao Mastani actress wrote, “They say look ahead… But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey... #flashbackfriday”

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s throwback picture:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Besides, she has also been roped in for the Indian adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer 2015 release The Intern. The movie was also supposed to feature in the lead. However, post his demise, the makers are likely to look for a replacement.

