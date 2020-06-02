Is Deepika Padukone taking over Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83’s production work in her own hands? Here’s the truth

Besides co-starring in Ranveer Singh’s ‘83, Deepika Padukone is also the co-producer of the big-budget flick. A report said that Deepika may be taking over the entire production work. However, here’s the truth behind it.

A highly anticipated film of 2020 is starrer ‘83 that is based on Kapil Dev’s 1983 world cup winning Team India. While will be seen playing Romi Dev in the film, the actress is also a part of the producers of the sports drama. Recently, certain reports stated that the CEO for Reliance Entertainment, Shibhashish Sarkar had allegedly tested positive for COVID 19, and in his absence from the post-production work of ‘83, Deepika may be taking over the pending work of the Kabir Khan directorial.

However, denying any reports and claims, sources close to ‘83 have said, “In times of COVID 19, when all of us should be wishing each other well, a false and insensitive story has been done. Deepika Padukone, as a producer, like all producers of 83 is an integral part of the project. But when a film has a highly able director like Kabir Khan, who is dedicatedly looking into this post-production, where is the need for anyone else to do anything?!”

Well, with that, the reports of Deepika taking over the reins of production of Ranveer Singh starrer have been slammed by sources close to the film. Meanwhile, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, the film’s release was postponed after a grand poster launch event was held in Chennai where Ranveer along with other stars of the film and real-life cricketers of the 1983 world cup winning team were also present. Ranveer will be seen playing Kapil Dev in the film and the first look of him as the Haryana Hurricane was released last year on his birthday. ‘83 is helmed by Kabir Khan and is co-produced by him, Deepika Padukone, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Phantom Films, and Sajid Nadiadwala. Earlier, it was supposed to release on April 10, 2020. However, now, a new release date is awaited for the film.

