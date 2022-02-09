Deepika Padukone on taking time to commit to Gehraiyaan: Knew it would take mental & emotional energy

Fans are excited as only two days are left for the much-awaited film Gehraiyaan’s release. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday. Not taking the theatres route, the romantic drama is set to release on a digital platform on February 11. Deepika Padukone, who is on a promotional spree for her film, revealed in a new interview that it took some time for her to commit to Shakun Batra’s movie as she knew it would require her to invest mental and emotional energy.

Speaking to ETimes, Deepika said that when Shakun narrated the script to me in London, where she was shooting for 83, she remembered allowing it to sink in. “It’s not that I haven’t played similar characters before, like Veronica in Cocktail, and Piku, which was even closer to real life. However, this was far more nuanced and layered. So, it took me a while to commit to, as I knew that this would take a lot of my mental and emotional energy. But I remember being fascinated by the story. Well, the story has also evolved from there. When you make stories like this, it’s not like a biopic where you don’t have much room to play. In films like this, where the characters are real, you can always tweak, add and refine it,” said Deepika.

She added that the script which she heard two years ago was slightly different and they added more layers to it during the lockdown.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions & Viacom18 Studios in association with Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama about complex modern relationships.

