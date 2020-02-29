Deepika Padukone talks about the changed scenario for females in Bollywood, being approached for Krrish 4

Deepika Padukone gets talking about how things have changed for women in the industry and also speaks up on reports about working in Krrish 4.

is currently in a happy space, both professionally and on the personal front, however, a lot regarding her profession has to do with the changing times. The actress made her debut a couple of years back, and now, she is not just an actress but has also donned the hat of a producer. Asked about the difference that she has seen over the years with more female-centric films, females turning producers, etc, the actress admitted that there is a difference.

She says how her first film was with Farah Khan, a female director, however, she added that we have come a long way in terms of the kind of roles that are written for women and females also work as technicians now. She added how a lot has to do with females being comfortable with choosing this as a profession and how they want to be independent and there also is added understanding of the industry, with the stigmas around the film industry being done away with.

She also added how there were different perceptions regarding safety and women but says things have now changed and women follow their hearts. She added how she knows women in corporate jobs who want to become writers or work in the creative field and how there is open-mindedness today, including roles, the perspective of an actor and a lot more. She also revealed how the roles she is being offered right now v/s the roles she was being offered 10 years ago prove how things have changed.

The actress also spoke about reports about co-starring in Krrish 4 and revealed how it is news to her as well and this is the first time she is working with him. However, she did praise HR and said how he is talented and amazing, and that she would want to collaborate with him.

Credits :Hindustan Times

