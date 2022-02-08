Deepika Padukone talks about 'judgments & choices' in Gehraiyaan promotion video; Drops valuable advice

Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday has become the talk of the town. Not taking the theatres route, the romantic drama is releasing on a digital platform which has made fans more excited. Well, ahead of its release, makers and actors are sharing a lot of videos which is giving an insight into what the film is about. Till now, from the trailer, it looks like the film deals with relationship complexities and the choices protagonists make in life.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Deepika loudly voiced out her opinion on the choices people make and said, “I mean, I think I have always been aware of it, but it made me realize even more that people are not just black and white. And there is a reason why people make choices that they do.” The video is a compilation of all the photoshoots, promotions, and even some scenes of the trailer. Well, the actress has captioned it as ‘#GehraiyaanOnPrime #11thFebruary.”

As soon as she dropped the encouraging video, fans dropped fire, heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans also wrote, “Deepika you queen.”

Watch the video here:

To note, the film is releasing on February 11. The trailer shows Deepika and Siddhant, who are in a relationship with someone else, falling for each other. They don’t want to hurt their respective partners' sentiments but cannot live without each other too. However, to have a clear glimpse, we have to wait for the film to release. It is directed by Shakun Batra.

Also Read: Dhairya Karwa recalls rigorous Gehraiyaan auditions; Reveals didn't get clicked with Deepika for THIS reason