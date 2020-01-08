Deepika Padukone talks about the ongoing protests: I said what I wanted to two years back during Padmaavat too

Deepika Padukone has spoken about the ongoing protests yet again, and this time, she has some more insight to give. Deets inside.

was in the capital yesterday as she was busy with the promotions for her upcoming film with Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak. While in Delhi, the actress also made it a point to visit the JNU campus and express solidarity with students and other protestors. Also, a part of the protests were the likes of many other Bollywood celebrities, and while Deepika's presence at the campus has indeed lead to a mixed opinion on Twitter, the actress, during one of her interviews, got talking about the protests once again.

She went on to highlight how she has said what she wanted to say two years back when her film Padmaavat release. She added how she is pained to see what is happening because she hopes that this does not become the new normal with people saying anything and getting away with it, which is why she feels scared and it is also painful. She added how this wasn't the foundation of their country, and about JNU attacks, in particular, she said how she feels angry that this is happening, and at the same time, she also wants people to think about the fact that no action is being taken.

Deepika is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak on January 10, 2020, and while the movie is one of the most awaited films of this year, the actress has indeed started a conversation not just about the protests, but also about her upcoming film, and not all of it seems to be good. What do you have to say about it? Drop in your comments below.

