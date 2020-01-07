Deepika Padukone talks about the ongoing protests, says 'I feel proud that we are voicing our opinion'

Deepika Padukone talks about the youth coming out to protest across the country and what she feels as a citizen of the country.

The entire country is divided in their opinion about the ongoing acts, the attacks, and the chaos that it is engulfed in. However, the youth of the country has ensured that they take a strong stand about what is happening, and in the wake of incidents like those of the recent JNU attacks, they have taken to the streets across the country, to protest, and demand justice. The protests in Mumbai last night, saw many celebrities turn up in solidarity of JNU students, teachers, and everyone whose lives have been affected owing to the recent incidents.

And while talking about the same, when asked about the youth taking to the streets for protests, went on to say how she is proud that we are not scared to express ourselves, and the fact that we are thinking about this, and thinking about the future, and irrespective of the point of view we have, the fact remains that it is nice to see. She added how she feels proud that we are voicing our opinion, out on the streets, or otherwise, and that this has to happen if we want to see any kind of change in our life, or in the society as bringing upon our point of view is necessary.

The CAA continues to be a topic of debate amongst everyone, however, other celebrities, including the likes of Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chaddha, Gauahar Khan, and many others have not only expressed their opinions, but also joined protests to stand up for something they believe.

Credits :NDTV

