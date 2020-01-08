Deepika Padukone talks about pay disparity, says 'I don't think there's an easy solution to it'

Deepika Padukone has got talking about one of the biggest concerns in the entertainment industry right now, pay disparity. Read on to know what she said.

has always tried to be vocal about the ongoing issues across the entertainment industry, and something that many Bollywood actresses have stood up for is pay disparity, a phenomenon that is prevalent in every industry and all sphere of life. Talking about the same, Deepika went on to say how there is a better understanding of it, however, she also added how there is no easy solution to it because she feels that a lot of factors come into the amount that someone is being paid.

She further went on to add how pay disparity is something that is present in every industry and not just an issue in the Indian film industry. She added how if one comes to think of it, it is an issue prevalent globally. She further added, however, that she does think that the conversation is something that people are more aware of today and since there is a conversation that has started, eventually, we will start seeing some sort of results in a few years.

On the work front, Deepika is currently gearing up for her upcoming film with Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie will narrate the story of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The team and others are at the premiere of the movie tonight, and we can't wait to read the first few reviews.

Credits :TOI

