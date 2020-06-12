  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone teaches us a lesson on self love with her 'gearing up for the weekend' selfie

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, is all set for the weekend and is a busy pampering herself.
4272 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone teaches us a lesson on self love with her 'gearing up for the weekend' selfieDeepika Padukone teaches us a lesson on self love with her 'gearing up for the weekend' selfie
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The weekend is around the corner, and each one of us must be having their own plans despite being stuck in this COVID 19 outbreak.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement