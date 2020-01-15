Deepika Padukone & team Chhapaak conduct a social experiment to check sale of acid with shocking result; WATCH

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey released last week and has been getting rave reviews. Amidst the buzz, Deepika and Chhapaak team stepped out to check the sale of acid in the market and the result is shocking. Check it out.

Over the past few weeks, fans of have been seeing her promote her film Chhapaak with co-star Vikrant Massey. Based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Chhapaak traces the story of Malti who is based on real life survivor Laxmi Agarwal. During the promotions of Chhapaak, Deepika conducted several social experiments to showcase how people respond to acid attack survivors and how sensitive the society was towards them. On Wednesday morning, Deepika and team Chhapaak shared another experiment to check the sale of acid in the country.

In a video shared by Deepika, we get to see Deepika and Chhapaak team members collaborate to step into the market to check the sale of acid. When everyone starts going to shops to purchase acid, some get asked by shopkeepers for valid id proof. Some of the team members are easily able to get highly concentrated acid without the shopkeeper asking them for id as per the Supreme Court guidelines. This leaves Deepika shocked who is sitting in the car with a monitor and walkie-talkie to hear the conversation with her team members.

(Also Read: Chhapaak: Javed Akhtar pens heartfelt note for Deepika Padukone’s film; Calls it ‘straight from Meghna’s heart)

At the end of the video, Padukone reveals that her team was able to easily get their hands on 24 acid bottles despite a ruling by the Supreme Court which regulates the sale of acid. A few acid attack survivors appear on the big screen and share the rules put down by the apex court for sale of acid. In the end, Chhapaak star urged everyone to stop anyone from illegally selling acid or buying it. Deepika says, 'acid bikta hi nahi toh phikta bhi nahi.' Meanwhile, Chhapaak is getting rave reviews and Meghna Gulzar's directorial is being appreciated. The film is successfully running in theatres.

Check it out:

Credits :YouTube

Read More