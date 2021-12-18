Deepika Padukone tears up as hubby Ranveer Singh’s 83 features on Burj Khalifa, film’s anthem plays on; WATCH

It’s a rather proud moment for lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as 83 anthem featured on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa recently. Ahead of its release, the actors are busy promoting their upcoming film in the Middle East. On Thursday, December 16th, Ranveer rejoiced as 83 received a standing ovation at the Red Sea International Film Festival in the UAE. And continuing with this streak of proud moments, the actor even witnessed a glimpse of his film being featured on the tallest building in the world.

A couple of hours back, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle and shared over a-minute long video which starts with the words, “ DUBAI 16 DEC, 2021, 7:55 PM”. He and Deepika can be seen looking at the Burj Khalifa. Apart from the husband-and-wife-duo, one can also see director Kabir Khan and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the video. As 83 is a sports drama based on the 1983 World Cup victory of India, Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath are a part of the promotions. It is seen that Deepika almost tears up witnessing such a proud and happy moment for Ranveer. The film’s anthem Lehra Do plays on in the backdrop.

Sharing this video, Ranveer captioned the post, “he champions on the tallest building of the world! @burjkhalifa 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.#ThisIs83”.

Click HERE to watch the video.

With the 83’s release approaching, Deepika and Ranveer have kicked off promotions of the film. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, and many other names from the industry. It is backed by Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and 83 Film Ltd. 83 will hit the screens on December 24, 2021.

ALSO READ: 83 Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh & Co recreate historical moment as Kapil Dev's squad, Deepika Padukone impresses