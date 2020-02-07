Deepika Padukone teases fans with a PHOTO of passports as she jets off for a vacation with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in full on vacation mode much to the excitement of the fans. Check out her latest Instagram post.

and are one of the most popular and loveliest couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them tied the knot in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. Moreover, their public PDAs as well as fun banters have always stolen the limelight at every event and occasion which they visited. Recently, the adorable couple also celebrated their first wedding anniversary. As we speak of this, there is some exciting news for all DeepVeer fans.

Deepika and Ranveer are jetting off to some exotic location for enjoying a vacation together. Yes, you heard it right. The Chhapaak actress has recently teased her fans about this news through the medium of an Instagram post wherein she has shared a picture of their passports. Well, their destination remains unknown but we are sure that the couple will soon update their fans about the same. And of course, we are waiting eagerly for some lovely pictures too!

Meanwhile, check out Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post below:

Post her stint in the Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, Deepika will be collaborating with Ranveer in the sports drama ’83. It has been directed by Kabir Khan and is co – produced by Deepika herself along with Sajid Nadiadwala and others. For the unversed, the actress portrays the role of Ranveer’s on – screen wife in the much – anticipated movie. Deepika and Ranveer have already showcased their amazing chemistry in movies like Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and the same has been expected from ’83 too. It is slated to be released on April 10, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

