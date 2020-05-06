Deepika Padukone is thankful for music amid lockdown; Asks, 'Without a song or a dance, what are we?'

While Deepika Padukone is busy learning new songs on her piano, the actress took a minute to express gratitude for the gift of music in her life and all the happiness it brings along with it.

is keeping up her date with social media as she took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo. Unlike her earlier photos of food or flowers, this time around, the actress shared a picture of her beloved black piano. While Deepika is busy learning new songs on her piano, the actress took a minute to express gratitude for the gift of music in her life and all the happiness it brings along with it.

Deepika also wrote a small thank you note and said, "Thank you for the music, the songs I'm(NOT)singing... Thanks for all the joy they're bringing. Who can live without it? I ask in all honesty. What would life be? Without a song or a dance, what are we? So I say thank you for the music..For giving it to me... #music."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post below:

Just a few days ago, the actress gave a glimpse of her guilty pleasure on Instagram. She posted a picture of a plate full of raw mango with masala sprinkled on it. "You're simply the best, better than all the rest..Better than anyone, anyone I ever met," Deepika captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Deepika has been staying home along with husband and the two have been keeping their fans updated. On the work front, Deepika was shooting for Shakun Batra's upcoming film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. While she was last seen in Chhapaak, Deepika's next film was with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's '83.

