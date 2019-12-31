Deepika Padukone thanks Himesh Reshammiya for giving her first break; Recreate Naam Hai Tera Tera song

Deepika Padukone thanks Himesh Reshammiya for giving her her first break in his music video Naam Hai Tera Tera as she reunites with him on the sets of Indian Idol 11.

Most of us have seen for the first time in starrer Om Shanti Om. The starlet certainly marked her Bollywood debut with the same but little do we know how SRK found Deepika. Deepika got her first break in Himesh Reshammiya's music video Naam Hai Tere Tera where the actress was seen grooving on the track and caught Shah Rukh's eye. Om Shanti Om became her breakthrough film followed by a number of hits.

These days, Deepika has become the talk of the town for her upcoming film Chhapaak. As the film is just a few days away from hitting the screen, the actress has gone on a promotional spree. Recently, Deepika visited the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 11 where she reunited with Himesh Reshammiya, who is one of the judges on the panel. Deepika thanked the music composer for giving her her first break and admitted it was only after Naam Hai Tera Tera that Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan noticed her and cast her for Om Shanti Om. They even recreated the song on the sets.

Deepika Padukone is now counted among the most popular celebrities in India. Recently, Forbes India compiled a list of Top 100 celebrities with Bollywood personalities, their ranks, and earnings in the past year where Deepika made it to the top 10.

On the work front, her film Chhapaak is all set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020. She will also be seen in starrer 83'. Deepika has recently been roped in to play the role of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's film Mahabharat, the first part of which is slated to release in 2021.

