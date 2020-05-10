Deepika Padukone thanks mum Ujjala Padukone for her 'unconditional love' as she shares UNSEEN school pic

Deepika Padukone shared an unseen photo from her school days which shows the actress posing with her medals and certificates in her school uniform. Check it out below.

kept up with social media on Sunday as she took to Instagram to portray her love for her mother Ujjala Padukone on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actress also shared an unseen photo from her school days which shows the actress posing with her medals and certificates in her school uniform. In the vintage photo, Deepika's sports achievements are also written behind the photo.

Writing a heartfelt note for her mum, Deepika wrote, "For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way! And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous! (as shown in exhibit B) We love you! #ujjalapadukone @anjubhavnani @anishapadukone @riticulousness @ranveersingh #papasingh #papapadukone."

Not just that, the photo also revealed that Deepika was naturally born for sports. Take a look at her photo below:

Just yesterday, Deepika shared a fun video of playing tennis with late actor Irrfan Khan. In the video, we can see Deepika and Irrfan playing a game of tennis on the sets of Piku back in the day. Deepika shared the throwback video and penned a heartbreaking request for the late actor, “please come back! #irrfankhan,” she wrote. Take a look at her video below:

A day back, Deepika shared a candid photo of Irrfan and herself on the sets of Piku with director Shoojit Sircar and remembered him. She also dedicated the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye from Piku to late Irrfan with the throwback photo.

